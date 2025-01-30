Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 1,103.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 495,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,235,000 after purchasing an additional 454,046 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Core & Main by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core & Main during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,985,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,557,000 after buying an additional 757,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $109,142.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,908.43. This represents a 20.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $2,753,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,554.61. This trade represents a 73.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,426 shares of company stock worth $22,923,825. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CNM opened at $56.52 on Thursday. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $37.22 and a one year high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.35.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Core & Main from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

