Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ORIX were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in ORIX during the third quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIX by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ORIX by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in ORIX by 4.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:IX opened at $106.43 on Thursday. ORIX Co. has a 52 week low of $90.57 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 14.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In other ORIX news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $278,906,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,976,077 shares in the company, valued at $224,336,684.26. This represents a 55.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

