Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co raised its stake in American Financial Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 8,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE AFG opened at $137.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $115.64 and a one year high of $150.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.59.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.20). American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

