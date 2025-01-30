Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 31.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IPG opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

