Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,119 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,467,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,102,363,000 after acquiring an additional 196,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,008,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $628,341,000 after purchasing an additional 77,521 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,489,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $464,926,000 after buying an additional 1,121,414 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,271,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,366,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IFF. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,086.50. This trade represents a 60.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $86.08 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.94 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.46). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.