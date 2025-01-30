Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,832 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Boit C F David bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 target price (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.00.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.10). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $52.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

