Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 360 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Lincoln National by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $35.35 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.36.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $103,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,644 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,184. This represents a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

