Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 669 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 227.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 180,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $957,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ST opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.93 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

