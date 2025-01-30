First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,714,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 348,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after buying an additional 55,142 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $90.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.58. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $80.66 and a twelve month high of $94.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

