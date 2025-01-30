First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and traded as high as $18.64. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 107,762 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
