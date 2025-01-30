First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and traded as high as $18.64. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 107,762 shares traded.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 42,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 34,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

