First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 236.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,917 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCT. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $3,636,000.

Insider Transactions at First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

In other First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II news, insider James A. Bowen sold 3,955 shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $41,171.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Down 0.2 %

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Shares of FCT opened at $10.42 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

