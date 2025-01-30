Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 329 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,439,000 after acquiring an additional 24,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,093,000 after purchasing an additional 28,019 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,176,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,646,000 after buying an additional 41,206 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,208,000 after buying an additional 17,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,369,000 after buying an additional 18,262 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMC opened at $49.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average is $54.54. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

