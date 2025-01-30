Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 48 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 16.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.7% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 30.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $512.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.60. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $457.52 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.82.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

