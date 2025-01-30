Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,161 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in Cloudflare by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 260,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,062,000 after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares in the last quarter. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,588,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,656,000 after buying an additional 29,960 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Cloudflare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 471,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Cloudflare
In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $1,301,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,422,966.37. This represents a 5.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,425,199.60. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 641,132 shares of company stock worth $69,429,058. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Stock Down 2.5 %
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $430.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.72.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Cloudflare
Cloudflare Company Profile
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cloudflare
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- How to Short Sell Stocks Like a Pro: Strategies and Tips
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Top Analysts’ Picks for 2025: 3 of Morgan Stanley’s Favorites
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.