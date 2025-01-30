Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 87.6% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $183,000.

Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62.

