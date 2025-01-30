Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 180 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2,232.4% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 139,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,267,000 after purchasing an additional 133,050 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $400.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $386.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.21 and a 12 month high of $567.26.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ELV. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens cut shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus restated a “hold” rating and set a $405.40 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.03.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

