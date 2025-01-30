Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 27 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Equinix by 124.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,924,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Equinix by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,400,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $780,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,541,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 0.2 %

EQIX stock opened at $908.23 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.14 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03. The company has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $944.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $885.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equinix from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $961.62, for a total transaction of $2,851,203.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,211.78. This trade represents a 49.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.18, for a total transaction of $1,456,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,419,399.88. This represents a 7.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,036,455 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

