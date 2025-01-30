Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 913 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NULV. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 302.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS NULV opened at $40.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.68. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

