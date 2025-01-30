Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,014,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 431.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 380.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 37,098 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 84,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,226,159.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 788,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,682,558.24. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $299,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,525.58. The trade was a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,435,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DORM

Dorman Products Trading Down 0.9 %

DORM opened at $132.33 on Thursday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $79.43 and a one year high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.32.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $503.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.54 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

About Dorman Products

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.