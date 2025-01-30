Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the third quarter worth $295,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PBE opened at $69.45 on Thursday. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 52-week low of $59.32 and a 52-week high of $72.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.21. The company has a market capitalization of $280.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

