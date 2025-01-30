Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $190.09 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $192.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.47.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $145,796.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $28,029,475.56. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,515.64. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

