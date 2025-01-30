Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance
TTWO stock opened at $190.09 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $192.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $145,796.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $28,029,475.56. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,515.64. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Take-Two Interactive Software
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- How to Short Sell Stocks Like a Pro: Strategies and Tips
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Top Analysts’ Picks for 2025: 3 of Morgan Stanley’s Favorites
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.