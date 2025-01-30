Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,081 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 7,370.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Intel by 6.3% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 137,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

