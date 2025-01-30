Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 2,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.25.

AXIS Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

AXS stock opened at $89.88 on Thursday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.95 and its 200 day moving average is $82.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.95.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 10.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

