Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 87,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Creekside Partners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $72.71 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average of $73.56.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

