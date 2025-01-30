Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $232,000 Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,477,000 after acquiring an additional 20,484 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ARW opened at $117.67 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

