Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $238,000 Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Argus upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $289.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.07.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $212.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.57 and its 200 day moving average is $232.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.18 and a 12-month high of $265.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total transaction of $394,465.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,765.12. The trade was a 17.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,572. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

