Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 25.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INFY. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on INFY

Infosys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.