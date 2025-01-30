Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $298,000 Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,841 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,306 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $411.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $491.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LULU. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.67.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

