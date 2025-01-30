Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $335,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Williams Companies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 18,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $447,641.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,805.40. This trade represents a 23.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $55.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Williams Companies from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

