Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBXG. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 86,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 15.4% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 10.7% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period.

NBXG opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

