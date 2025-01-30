Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,718,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 60.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,589,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,444,000 after buying an additional 1,354,355 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Entergy by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,607,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,863,000 after buying an additional 787,367 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Entergy by 1,490.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 687,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,155,000 after acquiring an additional 644,622 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 16,409.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 466,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,424,000 after acquiring an additional 463,889 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $68.50 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $72.50 to $82.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Entergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Entergy from $68.50 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.37.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR opened at $79.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.34. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $84.26.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $29,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,431. This trade represents a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $450,146.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,210.88. The trade was a 60.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,095,637 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

