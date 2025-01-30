Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $233,000 in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the third quarter worth $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in D-Wave Quantum by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 89,894 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 8,437,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $35,522,266.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,000. This represents a 89.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $29,417.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,064,556 shares in the company, valued at $5,610,210.12. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,152,665 shares of company stock valued at $92,096,075. 7.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on QBTS
D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance
Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.16.
D-Wave Quantum Profile
D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.
