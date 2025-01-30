Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $233,000 in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the third quarter worth $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in D-Wave Quantum by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 89,894 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 8,437,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $35,522,266.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,000. This represents a 89.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $29,417.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,064,556 shares in the company, valued at $5,610,210.12. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,152,665 shares of company stock valued at $92,096,075. 7.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on QBTS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.16.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

