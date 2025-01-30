Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $272,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,169,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $632,111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,112,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,796,000 after purchasing an additional 833,679 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $514,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,560 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,286,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,209,000 after purchasing an additional 161,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,116,000 after purchasing an additional 408,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $100.90 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $102.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.20 and a 200 day moving average of $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on STT. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.73.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $1,224,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,878,784.74. This trade represents a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

