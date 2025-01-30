Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $325,000 in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $406,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $32.11 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $675.92 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.