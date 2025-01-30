Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLMB. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its position in Climb Global Solutions by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after acquiring an additional 37,747 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Climb Global Solutions by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 27,254 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Climb Global Solutions by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Climb Global Solutions by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $837,000. Institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions stock opened at $131.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $142.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.55.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

