Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 391.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $313.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.87.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total value of $140,765.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,437 shares in the company, valued at $16,936,573.15. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $290.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.82. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.64 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

