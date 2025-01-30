Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 5,381.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,950,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805,903 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,205,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,076,000 after purchasing an additional 432,976 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 2,856.6% in the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 164,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 158,886 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 103.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 133,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 67,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 154,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after buying an additional 51,981 shares during the last quarter.
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
BATS:SPYI opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.12.
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile
The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.
