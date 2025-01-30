Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 5,381.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,950,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805,903 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,205,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,076,000 after purchasing an additional 432,976 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 2,856.6% in the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 164,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 158,886 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 103.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 133,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 67,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 154,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after buying an additional 51,981 shares during the last quarter.

Get NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

BATS:SPYI opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.12.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.