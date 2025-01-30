Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,885 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 122.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 587.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Nutanix from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Nutanix from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.87.

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $786,900.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,467.66. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 63,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,207,880.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 649,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,738,888.90. This represents a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,065 shares of company stock worth $5,405,141 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $67.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.89. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

