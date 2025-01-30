Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,600,000 after buying an additional 383,557 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12,086.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,460,000 after purchasing an additional 367,195 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 530.9% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 402,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,242,000 after purchasing an additional 338,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,230,000 after purchasing an additional 254,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 767,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,808,000 after purchasing an additional 233,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO stock opened at $171.18 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.33%.

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $10,090,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,114,495.01. The trade was a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $863,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,332,552.04. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,600 shares of company stock worth $34,186,128 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $197.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.32.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

