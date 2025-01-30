Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UITB. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $48.31.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.0299 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

