Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 95.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $26.96.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

