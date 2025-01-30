Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Humana by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Humana by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM stock opened at $294.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.14. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $406.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.68.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

