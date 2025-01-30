Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 99.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $157.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.36 and a 200-day moving average of $158.01.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.03%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.54.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

