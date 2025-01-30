Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LGI. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 9.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,469,000.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of LGI stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $18.23.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.1465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%.

(Free Report)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.