Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 2,117 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 690,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,560,000 after acquiring an additional 21,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $110.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.45. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $90.04 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 13.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $2,814,812.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,782,251.52. The trade was a 13.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

