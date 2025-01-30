Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 376 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $17,084,743.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,438.57. The trade was a 59.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $5,062,012.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,361.75. This represents a 81.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 593,035 shares of company stock worth $62,282,808 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.61.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CHD opened at $106.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.14. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.09 and a 12 month high of $113.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

