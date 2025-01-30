Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 498 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 11.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 8.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 67.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $141.85 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.02 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

