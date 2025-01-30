Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Takes $232,000 Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,016 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 150 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 454.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 172 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total value of $1,697,956.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,808,355.35. This trade represents a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $1,139,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. The trade was a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456 in the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS opened at $245.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.95 and a twelve month high of $254.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. UBS Group raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DKS

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.