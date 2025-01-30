Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Trex by 1,212.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Trex by 576.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.81.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $72.71 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.68 and a 1 year high of $101.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.07.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.42 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

