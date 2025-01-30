Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,616,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,086,000 after purchasing an additional 84,450 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,214,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 802,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 711,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period.

CWI stock opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

